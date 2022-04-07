Lipe & Dalton Sells 150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.68. 2,064,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,948,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $606.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

