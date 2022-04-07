Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00005428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $43.74 million and $2.43 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07419683 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.06 or 0.99890765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051462 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,386,950 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

