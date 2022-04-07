Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 99,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,813,864 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $34.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $42,229,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

