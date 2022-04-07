Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.50. 308,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,679,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

