Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.33 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.25 ($1.35). Approximately 224,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 204,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.75 ($1.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £126.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($716,065.57).

About Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.