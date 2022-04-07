Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,771 shares of company stock valued at $64,257,438 over the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

