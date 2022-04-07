Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

