Livent Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

LTHM stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Livent has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,282.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

