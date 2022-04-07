Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

