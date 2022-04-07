Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 718,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,766,486 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

