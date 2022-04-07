Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Position Lowered by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,252 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 954,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,207 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

