LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,542,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,712 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 47.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,370 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.