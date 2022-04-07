loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $3.90 at The Goldman Sachs Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of LDI opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

