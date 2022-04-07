Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $18.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,245. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.33.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

