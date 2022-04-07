Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

LOGI opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

