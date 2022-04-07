Loki 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.49 or 0.07386056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00260858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00769304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00096946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.00512283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00385031 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

