Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 39,106 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $28,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.