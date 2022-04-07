Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

