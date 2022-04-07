LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $22.33

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $23.24. LSB Industries shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 9,347 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in LSB Industries by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LSB Industries by 624.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,084,000. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its position in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.