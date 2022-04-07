LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

LSI Industries stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 227,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

