Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 12th (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Lucid Diagnostics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

LUCD stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

