Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

