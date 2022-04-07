Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.44.

LULU stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $373.60. 7,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,595. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

