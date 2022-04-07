LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.56. 57,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 52,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LumiraDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $205,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.