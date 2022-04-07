LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LYB stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

