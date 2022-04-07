M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in M.D.C. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

