Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading Down 1.2%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.57 and last traded at 0.57. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Magna Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.58.

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

