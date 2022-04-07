Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. 168,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

