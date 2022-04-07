Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $31.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

MGY opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

