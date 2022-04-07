Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.
Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPA)
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
