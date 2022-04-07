Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,946,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 113,034 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 178,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 1,136.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPA)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

