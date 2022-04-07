MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.54%. Research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.