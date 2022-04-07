Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

MANH stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

