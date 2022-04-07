Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.77 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.99). Approximately 20,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).

The firm has a market cap of £96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80.

Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

