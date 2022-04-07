Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.68% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $13,264,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

