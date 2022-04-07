Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 260,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,790,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $20,731,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

