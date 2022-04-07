Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 173,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.