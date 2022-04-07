Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.54. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

