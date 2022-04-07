Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.64. 28,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,604. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

