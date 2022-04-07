Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Unilever by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,993,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 108,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,299. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

