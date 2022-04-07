Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.50 and a 200 day moving average of $563.11. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

