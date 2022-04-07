Marcum Wealth LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 165,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

