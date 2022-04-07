Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 404 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. 1,056,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

