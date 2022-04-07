Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 583 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 195,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,492. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

