Mark Wahlberg Sells 11,290 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

FXLV opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in F45 Training by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

