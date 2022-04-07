Mark Wahlberg Sells 11,290 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.
FXLV opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in F45 Training by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
