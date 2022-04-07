Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.10). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 956,621 shares traded.

MARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.04.

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

