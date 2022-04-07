Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.10). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 956,621 shares traded.

MARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.04.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

