Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,680 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 0.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.94. 334,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,463. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

