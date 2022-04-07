Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $138,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 1,541,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

