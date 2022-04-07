Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter.
DFAU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 284,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,015. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.
Further Reading
