Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 284,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,015. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.