Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 295,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 4,835,823 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

