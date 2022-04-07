Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.69. 1,803,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

